Wall Street Pummels FL After Recent Earnings Report

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company's stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Foot Locker, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.59, which is -$0.28 below the current price. FL currently public float of 96.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 3.04M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.10% and a quarterly performance of -4.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Foot Locker, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.64% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the value of $25. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

FL Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.74. In addition, Foot Locker, Inc. saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker, Inc. stands at +6.13. The total capital return value is set at 16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Foot Locker, Inc. (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 134.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.30. Total debt to assets is 50.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 113.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.