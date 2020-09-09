Search
Home Business
Business

The Chart for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Nicola Day

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price has collected -10.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 23 hours ago that S&P 500 adds three companies not named Tesla — ‘a bit of a shocker,’ analyst says

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE :CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Catalent, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.30, which is $19.23 above the current price. CTLT currently public float of 163.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLT was 1.20M shares.

CTLT’s Market Performance

CTLT stocks went down by -10.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of 11.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Catalent, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.59% for CTLT stocks with a simple moving average of 26.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $100 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CTLT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 2nd of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.76. In addition, Catalent, Inc. saw 47.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Grippo Michael J, who sold 2,250 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Sep 02. After this action, Grippo Michael J now owns 18,882 shares of Catalent, Inc., valued at $201,378 using the latest closing price.

LUCIER GREGORY T, the Director of Catalent, Inc., sold 24,000 shares at $90.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that LUCIER GREGORY T is holding 16,921 shares at $2,162,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.20 for the present operating margin
  • +33.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent, Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Related Articles

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Denise Gardner - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Denise Gardner - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kellogg Company (K) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kellogg Company (K) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (BBBY)

Denise Gardner - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan International, Inc. (TWI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 11.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (OTRK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went up by 11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Nicola Day - 0
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade AVGR Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links