SCWorx Corp. (WORX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 22.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that SCWorx Announces appointment of Timothy Hannibal, Seasoned Technology Executive and Entrepreneur, as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 3.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 7.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 6.86M shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -67.68% and a quarterly performance of -26.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.59% for SCWorx Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.89% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at -33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.75%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +5.68%. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from Price John C, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Price John C now owns 20,000 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $16,148 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.44 for the present operating margin

+20.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -203.90. The total capital return value is set at -436.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -563.10. Equity return is now at value -116.10, with -76.40 for asset returns.