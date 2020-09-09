Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

by Daisy Galbraith

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Steel Dynamics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ :STLD) Right Now?

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STLD is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Steel Dynamics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.78, which is -$1.28 below the current price. STLD currently public float of 199.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STLD was 1.67M shares.

STLD’s Market Performance

STLD stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.12% and a quarterly performance of 0.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Steel Dynamics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for STLD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLD stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for STLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STLD in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $44 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STLD reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for STLD stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Underperform” to STLD, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 6th of the current year.

STLD Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLD fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.22. In addition, Steel Dynamics, Inc. saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLD starting from Seaman Bradley S, who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Mar 11. After this action, Seaman Bradley S now owns 37,328 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc., valued at $125,100 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Miguel, the Senior Vice President of Steel Dynamics, Inc., bought 9,300 shares at $21.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Alvarez Miguel is holding 25,649 shares at $198,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.44 for the present operating margin
  • +13.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steel Dynamics, Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), the company’s capital structure generated 68.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.81. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

