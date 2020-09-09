Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kirby Corporation (KEX)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Kirby Corporation Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE :KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEX is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kirby Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.33, which is $13.24 above the current price. KEX currently public float of 56.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEX was 574.52K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.61% and a quarterly performance of -32.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Kirby Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.44% for KEX stocks with a simple moving average of -31.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the value of $85. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Hold” to KEX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

KEX Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.30. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw -54.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from Waterman William M., who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $58.12 back on Jun 10. After this action, Waterman William M. now owns 132,249 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $1,453,050 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Kim B, the VP and Chief HR Officer of Kirby Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at $51.25 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Clarke Kim B is holding 3,656 shares at $51,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.31 for the present operating margin

+20.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at +5.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 45.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 25.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.