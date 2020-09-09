Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) Just Got Our Attention

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.75. The company’s stock price has collected -17.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.00, which is -$4.28 below the current price. QLGN currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 21.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 2.44M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -17.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.24% and a quarterly performance of -25.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.20% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.06% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -24.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





Equity return is now at value 727.90, with -434.10 for asset returns.