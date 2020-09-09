Search
Home Business
Business

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) Just Got Our Attention

by Nicola Day

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.75. The company’s stock price has collected -17.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.00, which is -$4.28 below the current price. QLGN currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 21.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 2.44M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -17.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.24% and a quarterly performance of -25.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.20% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -32.06% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -24.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -14.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

Equity return is now at value 727.90, with -434.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Related Articles

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Denise Gardner - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Denise Gardner - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kellogg Company (K) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Kellogg Company (K) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (BBBY)

Denise Gardner - 0
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan International, Inc. (TWI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 11.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (OTRK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went up by 11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Nicola Day - 0
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade AVGR Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links