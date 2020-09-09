Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan International, Inc. (TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 11.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock price has collected 18.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Titan International, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$0.64 below the current price. TWI currently public float of 57.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 643.65K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 18.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.07% and a quarterly performance of 39.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Titan International, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.25% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 48.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWI stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for TWI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TWI in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $2 based on the research report published on August 3rd of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWI reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for TWI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2017.

Goldman gave a rating of “ Sell” to TWI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

TWI Trading at 65.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +56.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +25.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Titan International, Inc. saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from COWGER GARY L, who bought 42,245 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Mar 09. After this action, COWGER GARY L now owns 73,760 shares of Titan International, Inc., valued at $70,127 using the latest closing price.

COWGER GARY L, the Director of Titan International, Inc., bought 7,755 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that COWGER GARY L is holding 31,515 shares at $12,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.96 for the present operating margin

+8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International, Inc. stands at -3.48. The total capital return value is set at -3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.28. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International, Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 225.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.29. Total debt to assets is 47.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 196.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.