Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company's stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE :HRL) Right Now?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRL is at -0.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.90, which is -$4.35 below the current price. HRL currently public float of 281.58M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRL was 1.69M shares.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of 4.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Hormel Foods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for HRL stocks with a simple moving average of 6.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRL stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for HRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $21 based on the research report published on September 8th of the current year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to HRL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

HRL Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.65. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from CREWS TERRELL K, who sold 11,950 shares at the price of $51.86 back on Sep 03. After this action, CREWS TERRELL K now owns 101,438 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $619,781 using the latest closing price.

Marco Lori J, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Hormel Foods Corporation, sold 41,714 shares at $51.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Marco Lori J is holding 53,916 shares at $2,144,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.32 for the present operating margin

+19.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.05. Total debt to assets is 3.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.