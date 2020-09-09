Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

by Ethane Eddington

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Three Stores in Three States in September

Is It Worth Investing in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE :DKS) Right Now?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DKS is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.68, which is $7.61 above the current price. DKS currently public float of 61.90M and currently shorts hold a 24.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKS was 2.58M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

DKS stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.28% and a quarterly performance of 38.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.21% for DKS stocks with a simple moving average of 38.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the value of $56. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “ Perform” to DKS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

DKS Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.98. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. saw 9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Belitsky Lee J, who sold 18,095 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Aug 27. After this action, Belitsky Lee J now owns 191,295 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., valued at $995,089 using the latest closing price.

Hayes John Edward III, the SVP, General Counsel of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., sold 23,198 shares at $54.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Hayes John Edward III is holding 33,091 shares at $1,271,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.11 for the present operating margin
  • +29.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. stands at +3.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.16. Total debt to assets is 46.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 154.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 169.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

