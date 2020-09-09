Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/28/20 that Shirl Penney: The Power of Scale

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $4.12 above the current price. LEVI currently public float of 59.29M and currently shorts hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.65M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.16% and a quarterly performance of -17.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.40% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEVI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 1st of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -33.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from McCormick Christopher J, who bought 1,200 shares at the price of $12.13 back on Jul 27. After this action, McCormick Christopher J now owns 61,315 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $14,556 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Christopher J, the Director of Levi Strauss & Co., bought 3,786 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that McCormick Christopher J is holding 60,115 shares at $45,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 26.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.57. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.35. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.