LendingClub Corporation (LC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.29. The company's stock price has collected -5.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE :LC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LC is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LendingClub Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06, which is $3.77 above the current price. LC currently public float of 68.98M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LC was 1.32M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC stocks went down by -5.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of -21.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for LendingClub Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.20% for LC stocks with a simple moving average of -40.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

LC Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, LendingClub Corporation saw -59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Kay Valerie, who sold 1,900 shares at the price of $5.85 back on May 11. After this action, Kay Valerie now owns 59,546 shares of LendingClub Corporation, valued at $11,115 using the latest closing price.

Kay Valerie, the Chief Capital Officer of LendingClub Corporation, sold 1,900 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Kay Valerie is holding 61,446 shares at $15,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.47 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corporation stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at -2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corporation (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.74. Total debt to assets is 23.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.