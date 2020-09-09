Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Kratos Receives Contract Award to Support Northrop Grumman in U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ :KTOS) Right Now?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 356.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.20, which is $3.67 above the current price. KTOS currently public float of 120.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTOS was 1.44M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for KTOS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $19 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Buy” to KTOS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

KTOS Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. saw 6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from DEMARCO ERIC M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Aug 21. After this action, DEMARCO ERIC M now owns 439,650 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., valued at $189,631 using the latest closing price.

Lund Deanna H, the EVP & CFO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., sold 7,500 shares at $18.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Lund Deanna H is holding 228,799 shares at $141,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.93. Total debt to assets is 32.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.