J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.48, which is $2.76 above the current price. JBHT currently public float of 83.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 807.25K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.41% and a quarterly performance of 13.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.90% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the value of $98. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to JBHT, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

JBHT Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.37. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from MATTHEWS TERRENCE D, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $141.00 back on Sep 03. After this action, MATTHEWS TERRENCE D now owns 21,945 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., valued at $141,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuhlow John, the Sr VP/Controller of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., sold 2,737 shares at $140.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Kuhlow John is holding 3,625 shares at $383,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+11.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 21.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.55. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 62.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.52. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.