Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HealthEquity, Inc.?

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Results, Raises WageWorks Synergy Target

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2976.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for HealthEquity, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.00, which is $2.79 above the current price. HQY currently public float of 69.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 850.42K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.00% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for HealthEquity, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.83% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $56 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HQY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

HQY Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.05. In addition, HealthEquity, Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Dreier Ashley, who sold 16,250 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, Dreier Ashley now owns 42,444 shares of HealthEquity, Inc., valued at $975,000 using the latest closing price.

Hill Angelique Christine, the Exec VP, Operations of HealthEquity, Inc., sold 11,091 shares at $65.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Hill Angelique Christine is holding 16,356 shares at $729,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.51 for the present operating margin

+54.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity, Inc. stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 126.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 50.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 121.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.