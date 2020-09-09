Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Eventbrite, Inc.?

by Denise Gardner

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s stock price has collected 11.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Eventbrite to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE :EB) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$0.72 below the current price. EB currently public float of 66.19M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EB was 1.73M shares.

EB’s Market Performance

EB stocks went up by 11.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.41% and a quarterly performance of -4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Eventbrite, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.05% for EB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $12 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EB reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the value of $23. The rating they have provided for EB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to EB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

EB Trading at 28.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +22.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Eventbrite, Inc. saw -40.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Harnett Samantha, who sold 2,168 shares at the price of $8.38 back on Apr 13. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 13,019 shares of Eventbrite, Inc., valued at $18,174 using the latest closing price.

Harnett Samantha, the Chief Legal & Corp Ops Officer of Eventbrite, Inc., sold 2,675 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Harnett Samantha is holding 11,103 shares at $52,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -20.72 for the present operating margin
  • +55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite, Inc. stands at -20.36. The total capital return value is set at -14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.43. Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite, Inc. (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.75. Total debt to assets is 3.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -23.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Quick Links