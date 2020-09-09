Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) a Keeper?

by Ethane Eddington

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 23 hours ago that SL Green’s $3 Billion One Vanderbilt in New York City Faces Big Challenges

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE :SLG) Right Now?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.73, which is $12.24 above the current price. SLG currently public float of 71.75M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLG was 1.47M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of -17.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for SL Green Realty Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.52% for SLG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SLG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

SLG Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.07. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -48.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from GREEN STEPHEN L, who sold 65,578 shares at the price of $55.75 back on Jun 10. After this action, GREEN STEPHEN L now owns 0 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $3,656,056 using the latest closing price.

GREEN STEPHEN L, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sold 34,422 shares at $57.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that GREEN STEPHEN L is holding 65,578 shares at $1,969,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +26.39 for the present operating margin
  • +42.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +21.33. The total capital return value is set at 2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 46.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 104.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Previous articleWhy (IHRT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleMedallia, Inc. (MDLA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s stock...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went down by -8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went down by -8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Roper Technologies, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) went down by -6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $455.72. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (IHRT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) went down by -5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Magnite, Inc. (MGNI)

Denise Gardner - 0
Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) went down by -5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) went down by -9.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.81. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RMNI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels ADI After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Roper Technologies, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) went down by -6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $455.72. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went down by -1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.03. The...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (BDN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links