Is Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) a Keeper?

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went up by 7.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s stock price has collected -11.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Qorvo(R) Updates Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Qorvo, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.35, which is $13.3 above the current price. QRVO currently public float of 113.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.30M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went down by -11.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.87% and a quarterly performance of -1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Qorvo, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.80% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on September 9th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to QRVO, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

QRVO Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.06. In addition, Qorvo, Inc. saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, who sold 1,324 shares at the price of $131.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A now owns 165,121 shares of Qorvo, Inc., valued at $173,444 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, the President and CEO of Qorvo, Inc., sold 4,868 shares at $130.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A is holding 166,445 shares at $635,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.27 for the present operating margin

+42.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo, Inc. stands at +10.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.74. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.