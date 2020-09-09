Search
Is Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 31.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected -35.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Akida Holdings LLC, for its Airocide(TM) Air Quality-Improvement(TM) System

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Applied UV, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AUVI currently public float of 1.00M. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 2.13M shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at – for Applied UV, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.19% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at -, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.56%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -35.43%. In addition, Applied UV, Inc. saw -35.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

Quick Links