Is Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) a Keeper?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went down by -6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company's stock price has collected -12.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Amkor Technology, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $2.6 above the current price. AMKR currently public float of 230.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 1.27M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went down by -12.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.59% and a quarterly performance of -14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Amkor Technology, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.53% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “ Outperform” to AMKR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Amkor Technology, Inc. saw -17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sold 4,500 shares at the price of $13.17 back on Aug 20. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 7,219 shares of Amkor Technology, Inc., valued at $59,265 using the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of Amkor Technology, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at $15.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Faust Megan is holding 7,219 shares at $770,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology, Inc. stands at +2.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 81.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.98. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.