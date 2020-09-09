Is a Correction Looming Ahead for RealPage, Inc. (RP)

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.79. The company’s stock price has collected -8.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that RealPage Acquires STRATIS IoT

Is It Worth Investing in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ :RP) Right Now?

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RP is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for RealPage, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is $18.39 above the current price. RP currently public float of 88.87M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RP was 767.48K shares.

RP’s Market Performance

RP stocks went down by -8.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.23% and a quarterly performance of -15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for RealPage, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.90% for RP stocks with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $68 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RP reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for RP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RP, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

RP Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RP fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.29. In addition, RealPage, Inc. saw 6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RP starting from BERKELEY ALFRED R III, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $63.89 back on Sep 02. After this action, BERKELEY ALFRED R III now owns 23,473 shares of RealPage, Inc., valued at $127,780 using the latest closing price.

WINN STEPHEN T, the Chairman & CEO of RealPage, Inc., sold 13,389 shares at $60.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that WINN STEPHEN T is holding 6,104,587 shares at $806,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.12 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for RealPage, Inc. stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on RealPage, Inc. (RP), the company’s capital structure generated 109.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 106.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.