Is a Correction Looming Ahead for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

by Melissa Arnold

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ :GIII) Right Now?

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIII is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.78, which is $5.53 above the current price. GIII currently public float of 42.50M and currently shorts hold a 19.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIII was 1.30M shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII stocks went up by 10.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.38% and a quarterly performance of -29.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for GIII stocks with a simple moving average of -30.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 8th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GIII, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 5th of the current year.

GIII Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. saw -63.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from GOLDFARB MORRIS, who bought 14,209 shares at the price of $5.48 back on Apr 03. After this action, GOLDFARB MORRIS now owns 3,251,084 shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., valued at $77,865 using the latest closing price.

GOLDFARB MORRIS, the CEO of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., bought 16,540 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that GOLDFARB MORRIS is holding 3,236,875 shares at $95,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.82 for the present operating margin
  • +34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. stands at +4.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 54.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.48. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

