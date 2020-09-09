Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :AVEO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$5.61 below the current price. AVEO currently public float of 20.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVEO was 627.46K shares.

AVEO’s Market Performance

AVEO stocks went up by 10.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.91% and a quarterly performance of -32.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.03% for AVEO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVEO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for AVEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVEO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVEO reach a price target of $1.75. The rating they have provided for AVEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “ Neutral” to AVEO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on February 4th of the previous year.

AVEO Trading at 20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +28.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVEO rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVEO starting from SANDELL SCOTT D, who bought 1,428,571 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Jun 19. After this action, SANDELL SCOTT D now owns 3,952,958 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $7,499,998 using the latest closing price.

Sonsini Peter W., the 10% Owner of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 1,428,571 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that Sonsini Peter W. is holding 3,952,958 shares at $7,499,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +32.60. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 195.69. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO), the company’s capital structure generated 106.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.