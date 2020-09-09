Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 62.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 30 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Intra-Cellular Therapies, AMC Entertainment, Vaxart Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Southwest Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $45.25, which is -$29.9 below the current price. ITCI currently public float of 63.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 741.06K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.86% and a quarterly performance of -16.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.58% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 24th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 42.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +58.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +70.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. saw -46.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sold 9,602 shares at the price of $20.04 back on May 14. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 39,140 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., valued at $192,424 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Director of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., sold 7,297 shares at $20.63 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 14,374 shares at $150,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.