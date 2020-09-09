Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

ATUS currently public float of 280.27M and currently shorts hold a 13.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 5.89M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of 2.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Altice USA, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $117 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Bernstein gave a rating of “ Mkt Perform” to ATUS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 5th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.11. In addition, Altice USA, Inc. saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Next Alt S.a.r.l., who sold 3,300,000 shares at the price of $28.07 back on Sep 03. After this action, Next Alt S.a.r.l. now owns 38,069,305 shares of Altice USA, Inc., valued at $92,631,000 using the latest closing price.

Boubazine Abdelhakim, the President & COO of Altice USA, Inc., sold 496,355 shares at $28.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Boubazine Abdelhakim is holding 1,385,498 shares at $14,263,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.43 for the present operating margin

+43.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA, Inc. stands at +1.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,039.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.23. Total debt to assets is 70.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1,080.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is +1.08 B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.