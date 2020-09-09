Search
Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

by Nicola Day

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -11.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Southwestern Energy Announces Closing of Public Offering of $350 Million of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.31, which is $0.92 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 537.89M and currently shorts hold a 14.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 16.35M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -11.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.61% and a quarterly performance of -34.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.37% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 9th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to SWN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

SWN Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.04 for the present operating margin
  • +17.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +29.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.32. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 73.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.46. Total debt to assets is 33.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

