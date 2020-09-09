Here’s How Your Trade LBRT Aggressively Right Now

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected 27.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/04/20 that Fracking’s Decade of Growth Ends as Schlumberger Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.22, which is $0.06 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 64.55M and currently shorts hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 663.31K shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 27.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.70% and a quarterly performance of 16.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.52% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 25.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $7 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “ Peer Perform” to LBRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 27.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +27.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, ELLIOTT R SEAN now owns 94,095 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $10,560 using the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, the VP & General Counsel of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sold 1,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIOTT R SEAN is holding 95,095 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.