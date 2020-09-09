Here’s How Your Trade DOX Aggressively Right Now

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.29. The company’s stock price has collected -6.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Telefônica Vivo (Brazil) Extends Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement and Expands with Selection of Amdocs Data Management Solution

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ :DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOX is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Amdocs Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.00, which is $17.86 above the current price. DOX currently public float of 132.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOX was 807.17K shares.

DOX’s Market Performance

DOX stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of -13.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Amdocs Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.15% for DOX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on March 19th of the previous year 2018.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the value of $72. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 9th of the previous year.

DOX Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.62. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw -20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.30 for the present operating margin

+33.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 8.30 for asset returns.