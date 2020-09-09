Here’s How Your Trade AQST Aggressively Right Now

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Aquestive Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic Trial of AQST-108 (Sublingual Film Formulation Delivering Systemic Epinephrine) In Development for Treatment of Allergic Reactions Including Anaphylaxis

AQST currently public float of 29.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQST was 831.97K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.87% and a quarterly performance of 42.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for AQST stocks with a simple moving average of 60.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQST reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AQST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 3rd, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 31.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. saw 29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Maxwell John T., who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Maxwell John T. now owns 150,614 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Keith J, the CEO and President of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Kendall Keith J is holding 638,964 shares at $255,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





Equity return is now at value 241.10, with -78.20 for asset returns.