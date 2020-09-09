Search
Home Trending
Trending

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Daisy Galbraith

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price has collected -0.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :HDS) Right Now?

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.25, which is $4.21 above the current price. HDS currently public float of 160.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDS was 1.14M shares.

HDS’s Market Performance

HDS stocks went down by -0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.17% and a quarterly performance of 3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for HD Supply Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for HDS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDS stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for HDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDS reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for HDS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

Longbow gave a rating of “ Neutral” to HDS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 1st of the current year.

HDS Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDS fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.74. In addition, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDS starting from LEVITT EVAN, who sold 34,562 shares at the price of $41.06 back on Aug 11. After this action, LEVITT EVAN now owns 42,790 shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,419,116 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., sold 175,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 1,360,359 shares at $6,179,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.98 for the present operating margin
  • +37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 20.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS), the company’s capital structure generated 187.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.25. Total debt to assets is 53.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 178.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Previous articleWhy OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Is in Such attractive Condition
Next articleAthenex, Inc. (ATNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Nicola Day - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.84. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.79. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Nicola Day - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.84. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.79. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.20. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (LADR)

Nicola Day - 0
Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

EQT Corporation (EQT) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tellurian Inc. (TELL)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) went down by -9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Denise Gardner - 0
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Can Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why (CLX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SBH Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)

Nicola Day - 0
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went up by 8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.11. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links