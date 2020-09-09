Search
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went up by 6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :DPHC) Right Now?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 335.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DPHC currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPHC was 1.91M shares.

DPHC’s Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 5.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.14% and a quarterly performance of 79.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.29% for DPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 76.90% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Trading at 50.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +48.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC rose by +6.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 78.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

