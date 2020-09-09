Search
Home Business
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)?

by Melissa Arnold

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock price has collected -17.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CSI Compressco LP Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 3.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TETRA Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.44 above the current price. TTI currently public float of 113.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 5.51M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went down by -17.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.73% and a quarterly performance of -13.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for TETRA Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the value of $2.25. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Hold” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

TTI Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6015. In addition, TETRA Technologies, Inc. saw -71.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from LUNA GINA, who bought 175,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 30. After this action, LUNA GINA now owns 192,818 shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc., valued at $99,750 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Richard D, the VP-Finance & Global Controller of TETRA Technologies, Inc., bought 79,500 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’Brien Richard D is holding 143,859 shares at $45,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.38 for the present operating margin
  • +17.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies, Inc. stands at -13.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value -284.10, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,655.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.37. Total debt to assets is 71.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2,609.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels CWK After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Business

Buy or Sell Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s...
Trending

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Buy or Sell Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

Denise Gardner - 0
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (XELA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

The Chart for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)

Nicola Day - 0
BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Terex Corporation (TEX) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (GD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) went down by -3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.76. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Buy or Sell Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (XELA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) went down by -21.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $502.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s Our Rant About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

Denise Gardner - 0
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) went down by -11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.10. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels CWK After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. Press Release...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Darden Restaurants, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links