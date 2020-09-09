Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)?

by Melissa Arnold

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ :PACB) Right Now?

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$0.18 below the current price. PACB currently public float of 151.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACB was 1.97M shares.

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.63% and a quarterly performance of 61.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.21% for PACB stocks with a simple moving average of 54.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on June 2nd of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 9th, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “ Overweight” to PACB, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

PACB Trading at 35.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +38.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. saw 26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Hunkapiller Michael, who sold 228,632 shares at the price of $6.44 back on Aug 25. After this action, Hunkapiller Michael now owns 934,198 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., valued at $1,472,619 using the latest closing price.

Hunkapiller Michael, the CEO & President of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., sold 259,164 shares at $6.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Hunkapiller Michael is holding 1,162,830 shares at $1,719,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -110.62 for the present operating margin
  • +38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stands at -92.57. The total capital return value is set at -81.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.59. Equity return is now at value -98.30, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 112.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.90. Total debt to assets is 41.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -38.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

