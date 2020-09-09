Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celanese Corporation (CE)?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CE is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Celanese Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.25, which is $5.74 above the current price. CE currently public float of 117.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CE was 863.42K shares.

CE stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.15% and a quarterly performance of 7.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Celanese Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for CE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 30th, 2020.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “ Overweight” to CE, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.51. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw -15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.36 for the present operating margin

+25.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 164.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.14. Total debt to assets is 43.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 143.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.