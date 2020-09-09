Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER)?

by Denise Gardner

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) went up by 7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Akers Biosciences and Premas Biotech Announce SARS CoV-2 Positive Proof of Concept Results

Is It Worth Investing in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ :AKER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKER is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Akers Biosciences, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $768.00, which is -$2.38 below the current price. AKER currently public float of 8.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKER was 1.23M shares.

AKER’s Market Performance

AKER stocks went down by -5.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.20% and a quarterly performance of -38.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.12% for Akers Biosciences, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.90% for AKER stocks with a simple moving average of -35.86% for the last 200 days.

AKER Trading at -46.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares sank -63.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKER fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Akers Biosciences, Inc. saw -25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKER starting from Hudson Bay Capital Management , who sold 638 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hudson Bay Capital Management now owns 240,305 shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc., valued at $1,793 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Bay Capital Management , the 10% Owner of Akers Biosciences, Inc., sold 15,300 shares at $2.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Hudson Bay Capital Management is holding 240,943 shares at $41,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -241.25 for the present operating margin
  • +27.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akers Biosciences, Inc. stands at -246.55. The total capital return value is set at -50.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.20. Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -85.60 for asset returns.

Quick Links