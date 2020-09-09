Can Terex Corporation (TEX) Remain Competitive?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/20/20 that Deere Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What To Expect.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE :TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Terex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.18, which is $0.03 above the current price. TEX currently public float of 66.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEX was 795.06K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of -4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Terex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for TEX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $30 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 1st, 2020.

CFRA gave a rating of “ Sell” to TEX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 4th of the current year.

TEX Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.14. In addition, Terex Corporation saw -32.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GEORGE AMY, who bought 161 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, GEORGE AMY now owns 124,868 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $3,220 using the latest closing price.

SHEEHAN JOHN D, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Terex Corporation, bought 418 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that SHEEHAN JOHN D is holding 275,103 shares at $8,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+20.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +4.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.80. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 140.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.35. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 136.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.