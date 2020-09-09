Can Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -11.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Coeur Provides Mid-Year 2020 Exploration Update

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE :CDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Coeur Mining, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.19, which is $1.39 above the current price. CDE currently public float of 240.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDE was 7.30M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stocks went down by -11.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.69% and a quarterly performance of 42.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Coeur Mining, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.86% for CDE stocks with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDE reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for CDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “ Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

CDE Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.17. In addition, Coeur Mining, Inc. saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $8.48 back on Aug 07. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 172,289 shares of Coeur Mining, Inc., valued at $8,475 using the latest closing price.

MELLOR ROBERT E, the Chairman (non-executive) of Coeur Mining, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MELLOR ROBERT E is holding 171,289 shares at $7,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.26 for the present operating margin

-7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining, Inc. stands at -48.78. The total capital return value is set at -8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.61. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.37. Total debt to assets is 25.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -3.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.