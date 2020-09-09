Can CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Remain Competitive?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.31. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/31/20 that Park These 3 Car Dealer Stocks in Your Portfolio

Is It Worth Investing in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE :KMX) Right Now?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for CarMax, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.45, which is $4.78 above the current price. KMX currently public float of 162.57M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMX was 1.31M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of 10.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for CarMax, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for KMX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on June 1st of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the value of $70. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KMX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 7th of the current year.

KMX Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.43. In addition, CarMax, Inc. saw 19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Reedy Thomas W JR, who sold 74,220 shares at the price of $102.18 back on Aug 10. After this action, Reedy Thomas W JR now owns 34,626 shares of CarMax, Inc., valued at $7,583,800 using the latest closing price.

MARGOLIN ERIC M, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of CarMax, Inc., sold 8,863 shares at $102.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that MARGOLIN ERIC M is holding 24,440 shares at $905,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax, Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CarMax, Inc. (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 422.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.87. Total debt to assets is 74.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 410.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.