Buy or Sell Kellogg Company (K) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price has collected -6.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Kellogg Company donates more than 1.3 million servings of food for immediate Hurricane Laura relief efforts

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.10, which is $5.45 above the current price. K currently public float of 340.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.05M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -6.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.57% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $79 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the value of $71. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to K, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

K Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.42. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $68.81 back on Aug 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 61,131,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,881,070 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sold 100,000 shares at $68.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 61,231,838 shares at $6,898,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+32.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +7.07. The total capital return value is set at 12.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 308.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.51. Total debt to assets is 48.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 277.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.