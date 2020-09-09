Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) went down by -1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.35. The company’s stock price has collected 24.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Athenex, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ :ATNX) Right Now?

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Athenex, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.46, which is -$14.35 below the current price. ATNX currently public float of 52.72M and currently shorts hold a 17.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNX was 579.18K shares.

ATNX’s Market Performance

ATNX stocks went up by 24.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.34% and a quarterly performance of 11.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Athenex, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.84% for ATNX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ATNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATNX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $31 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2019.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ATNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 2nd, 2019.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to ATNX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

ATNX Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNX rose by +24.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.72. In addition, Athenex, Inc. saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNX starting from Kwan Rudolf, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $12.82 back on Jun 22. After this action, Kwan Rudolf now owns 143,299 shares of Athenex, Inc., valued at $12,820 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Athenex, Inc., bought 2,000 shares at $12.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM is holding 3,114,959 shares at $25,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.88 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athenex, Inc. stands at -122.25. The total capital return value is set at -57.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.11. Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -39.00 for asset returns.

Based on Athenex, Inc. (ATNX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.34. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.