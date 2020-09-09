Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Advance Auto Parts Extends its Support of American Heart Association(R) by Three Years to Raise Funds to Help Fight Heart Disease and Stroke

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.33, which is $19.42 above the current price. AAP currently public float of 68.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 879.84K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly performance of 5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6 based on the research report published on August 14th of the current year 2020.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AAP, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

AAP Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.49. In addition, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Greco Thomas, who bought 7,285 shares at the price of $136.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, Greco Thomas now owns 132,473 shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., valued at $991,707 using the latest closing price.

Finley Tammy M, the EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., sold 88 shares at $146.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Finley Tammy M is holding 13,137 shares at $12,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.00 for the present operating margin

+43.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 91.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.74. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.