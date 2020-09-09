Search
A Lesson to Learn: CDW Corporation (CDW)

by Melissa Arnold

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that CDW-G, Intel Corporation, LEGO(R) Education and First Book Launch Initiative to Help Students at Title 1 Schools Overcome Impact of COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ :CDW) Right Now?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDW is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CDW Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.00, which is $20.16 above the current price. CDW currently public float of 141.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDW was 866.80K shares.

CDW’s Market Performance

CDW stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.66% and a quarterly performance of -10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for CDW Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for CDW stocks with a simple moving average of -5.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $140 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDW reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for CDW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Equal-Weight” to CDW, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 9th of the current year.

CDW Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDW fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.48. In addition, CDW Corporation saw -21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDW starting from TROKA MATTHEW A., who sold 7,001 shares at the price of $100.99 back on May 13. After this action, TROKA MATTHEW A. now owns 62,457 shares of CDW Corporation, valued at $707,031 using the latest closing price.

ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, the See Remarks of CDW Corporation, sold 5,000 shares at $106.97 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ECKROTE DOUGLAS E is holding 141,533 shares at $534,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.29 for the present operating margin
  • +16.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for CDW Corporation stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 77.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on CDW Corporation (CDW), the company’s capital structure generated 407.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.28. Total debt to assets is 48.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 355.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

