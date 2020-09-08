Why (ALBO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) went up by 54.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Albireo Phase 3 Trial Meets Both Primary Endpoints for Odevixibat in PFIC

Is It Worth Investing in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ :ALBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALBO is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Albireo Pharma, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.71, which is -$42.19 below the current price. ALBO currently public float of 11.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALBO was 150.03K shares.

ALBO’s Market Performance

ALBO stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Albireo Pharma, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.82% for ALBO stocks with a simple moving average of 79.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $50 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALBO reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ALBO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALBO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

ALBO Trading at 60.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 33.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +57.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBO rose by +50.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Albireo Pharma, Inc. saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALBO starting from Duncan Jason, who sold 91 shares at the price of $25.80 back on Jul 22. After this action, Duncan Jason now owns 4,370 shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc., valued at $2,348 using the latest closing price.

Horn Patrick Taylor, the Chief Medical Officer of Albireo Pharma, Inc., sold 91 shares at $25.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Horn Patrick Taylor is holding 4,374 shares at $2,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-634.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Albireo Pharma, Inc. stands at -650.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.36. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Based on Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO), the company’s capital structure generated 64.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.13. Total debt to assets is 36.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.49.