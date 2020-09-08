Search
Why (ABBV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that AbbVie and I-Mab Enter Into Global Strategic Partnership for Differentiated Immuno-oncology Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE :ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AbbVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.00, which is $17.94 above the current price. ABBV currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABBV was 7.28M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of -2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for AbbVie Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for ABBV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $115 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 9th, 2020.

Argus gave a rating of “ Buy” to ABBV, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 2nd of the current year.

ABBV Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.28. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from ALBAN CARLOS, who sold 53,325 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, ALBAN CARLOS now owns 114,899 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $5,332,555 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, the SVP, US Commercial Operations of AbbVie Inc., sold 23,024 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan is holding 52,760 shares at $2,072,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +41.83 for the present operating margin
  • +77.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +23.57. The total capital return value is set at 30.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.22. Equity return is now at value -303.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

