Search
Home Trending
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Here is What We Found

by Denise Gardner

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Truist’s First Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights Significant Merger, Diversity Commitments

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Truist Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.73, which is $4.95 above the current price. TFC currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 5.49M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of -15.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Overweight” to TFC, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

TFC Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.86. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -30.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from SKAINS THOMAS E, who sold 3,221 shares at the price of $39.51 back on Aug 28. After this action, SKAINS THOMAS E now owns 29,391 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $127,262 using the latest closing price.

Weaver David Hudson, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Truist Financial Corporation, sold 7,416 shares at $38.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Weaver David Hudson is holding 22,582 shares at $283,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +30.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +22.16. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16.

Previous articleCan Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) Remain Competitive?
Next articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Gap, Inc. (GPS)?

Related Articles

Companies

Is PPL Corporation (PPL) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Business

Why (COF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Trending

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Is PPL Corporation (PPL) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Why (COF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Dow Inc. (DOW) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HBI Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Nicola Day - 0
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.29. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.33. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Why (COF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Express Company (AXP)

Nicola Day - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PE After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is PPL Corporation (PPL) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links