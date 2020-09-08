We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), Here is What We Found

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Ross Stores, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.96, which is $10.85 above the current price. ROST currently public float of 348.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 3.08M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.30% and a quarterly performance of -9.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Ross Stores, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $112 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the value of $96. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “ Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ROST Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw -19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from RENTLER BARBARA, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $110.01 back on Sep 30. After this action, RENTLER BARBARA now owns 378,621 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,750,363 using the latest closing price.

FASSIO JAMES S, the President, Chief Dev. Officer of Ross Stores, Inc., sold 15,000 shares at $108.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that FASSIO JAMES S is holding 215,564 shares at $1,629,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.38 for the present operating margin

+28.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc. stands at +10.36. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.55. Equity return is now at value 52.10, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 103.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 161.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.