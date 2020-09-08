We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), Here is What We Found

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went down by -13.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected -19.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is -$6.09 below the current price. CRDF currently public float of 16.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 713.67K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went down by -19.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 98.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.67% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of 135.85% for the last 200 days.

CRDF Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.29%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -19.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. saw 391.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6817.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. stands at -6709.74. The total capital return value is set at -166.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.73. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -118.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 20.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.