We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), Here is What We Found

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went down by -3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected -19.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of Core Inhibitor ABI-H0731 with RNAi Therapeutic AB-729 in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$2.44 below the current price. ABUS currently public float of 60.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 8.69M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went down by -19.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.16% and a quarterly performance of 19.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.76% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 24th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “ Outperform” to ABUS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

ABUS Trading at -19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, McElhaugh Michael J. now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1186.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -2557.36. The total capital return value is set at -48.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.22. Equity return is now at value 225.70, with -138.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.