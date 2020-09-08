Search
Wall Street Pummels STWD After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Starwood Property Trust Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Fred Perpall

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE :STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.38, which is $2.94 above the current price. STWD currently public float of 273.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWD was 3.07M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Starwood Property Trust, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for STWD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on December 2nd of the previous year 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2018.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to STWD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

STWD Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. saw -37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from STERNLICHT BARRY S, who bought 218,000 shares at the price of $9.21 back on Mar 18. After this action, STERNLICHT BARRY S now owns 1,839,658 shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc., valued at $2,007,780 using the latest closing price.

Dishner Jeffrey G., the Director of Starwood Property Trust, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Dishner Jeffrey G. is holding 361,097 shares at $465,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +27.20 for the present operating margin
  • +72.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. stands at +38.36. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 250.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.48. Total debt to assets is 15.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 228.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

