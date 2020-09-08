Wall Street Pummels SSNC After Recent Earnings Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/20 that Bardin Hill Elevates Operations with SS&C Technologies

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.00, which is $6.76 above the current price. SSNC currently public float of 225.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.31M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stocks went down by -4.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for SSNC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $78 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “ Buy” to SSNC, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.80. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from BOULANGER NORMAND A, who sold 149,184 shares at the price of $62.92 back on Aug 24. After this action, BOULANGER NORMAND A now owns 230,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., valued at $9,386,687 using the latest closing price.

BOULANGER NORMAND A, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., sold 50,816 shares at $62.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BOULANGER NORMAND A is holding 230,000 shares at $3,177,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. stands at +9.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.47. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.46. Total debt to assets is 44.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 145.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.