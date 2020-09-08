Wall Street Pummels PE After Recent Earnings Report

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Parsley Energy Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Is It Worth Investing in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE :PE) Right Now?

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PE is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Parsley Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.59, which is $5.1 above the current price. PE currently public float of 299.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PE was 8.08M shares.

PE’s Market Performance

PE stocks went down by -4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly performance of -20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Parsley Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.96% for PE stocks with a simple moving average of -13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for PE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Buy” to PE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

PE Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PE fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Parsley Energy, Inc. saw -44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PE starting from Sheffield Bryan, who sold 300,000 shares at the price of $11.46 back on Aug 20. After this action, Sheffield Bryan now owns 8,410,686 shares of Parsley Energy, Inc., valued at $3,438,000 using the latest closing price.

Sheffield Bryan, the See Remarks of Parsley Energy, Inc., sold 300,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Sheffield Bryan is holding 8,710,686 shares at $3,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.47 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 6.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value -74.60, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.69. Total debt to assets is 23.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.